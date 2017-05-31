Streets Closed in Pierre for Work and Repair

PIERRE SD – Tomorrow the cities curb and gutter contractor will move to the area on Harrison between Broadway and Robinson. This area will be closed for removal and replacement of concrete curb an gutter. This section of Harrison will be closed from 7AM until 7PM until the work is completed. Once the curb and gutter work is done in this area the City Street Department will move north and remove the old asphalt and gravel base to be replaced with new gravel and ultimately paved. Arrangements should be made with the garbage haulers to put garbage out on a side street or in the alley.

Storm sewer work will close the intersection of Capitol Ave. and Adams tomorrow and possible Friday. The alternate route is one block either way. Please use caution and drive with care when near the construction area.