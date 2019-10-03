Street work to disrupt parking on a handful of Pierre streets next week

Next week (Oct. 7-12), Morris, Inc. will be doing asphalt paving operations on several streets in Pierre.



Streets will be closed with barricades during paving operations and residents are asked to please have vehicles removed from street prior to 7am Monday (Oct. 7).



Affected roadways in Pierre are:



Sully Avenue (Buchanon-Garfield)



Filmore Avenue (Franklin-Capitol)



Franklin Street(Grant-Garfield)



Buffalo Street (Baja-Garfield)



Antelope Street (Yucca-Pierce)



Full use of the street will resume after barricades are removed.