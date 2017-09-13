Street Striping Project Begins Next Week In Pierre

PIERRE SD – On Monday, Sept. 18, the City of Pierre will begin striping major intersections and several stretches of road throughout the community.

The striping process includes marking driving lanes, turning lanes, bike lanes and cross walks. All impacted streets and intersections will remain open during the marking process, however, the motoring public should anticipate traffic delays at the impacted areas.

The following intersections and streets are scheduled for striping.

•Sioux Avenue and Poplar Avenue

•Sioux Avenue and Central Avenue

•Sioux Avenue and Pierre Street

•Sioux Avenue and Highland Avenue

•Sioux Avenue and Ree Street

•Sioux Avenue and Wells Avenue

•Wells Avenue and Harrison Avenue

•Wells Avenue and Garfield Avenue

•Harrison Avenue and Garfield Avenue

•Highland Avenue from Capitol Avenue to Sioux Avenue

•Dakota Avenue from Fort Street to Highland Avenue

•Island View Drive from Central Avenue to Pierre Street

The City will use a rolling schedule to stripe the streets. Work is expected to be complete by Oct. 6.

Striping streets enhances pedestrian and traffic safety. This project is part of the $2.4 million budget the City earmarked for street improvements this year. The City of Pierre maintains 80 miles of streets.