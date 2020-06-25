Stout Walk-Off Grand Slam Completes Sweep

PIERRE – Post 8 dramatically extended its winning streak to seven games Wednesday when Garrett Stout hit a walk-off grand slam in a 7-3 win over Mandan that completed a doubleheader sweep. Stout’s blast, the third grand slam in two days for Post 8, capped a six-run seventh inning. Earlier in the inning, Jack Van Camp was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run, then Will Van Camp singled in the tying run before Stout’s winning homer.

Post 8 took the opener, 10-4. Andrew Coverdale hit a two-run single as part of a five-run second inning and drove in three runs. Lincoln Kienholz drove in two. Matt Lusk was the winning pitcher, allowing six hits in five innings.

Post 8 has won 13 of the last 14 games and is now 14-4 heading into the Heilman’s Performance Invitational this weekend in Minot. Post 8 will face East Grand Forks and Bismarck Friday, then Mandan and Minot on Saturday.

—

PIERRE – Post 8 Juniors swept a doubleheader Wednesday from the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters, 9-5 and 10-8.

Brady Getz struck out 11 in six and two-thirds innings in Game 1. Isaac Polak had two hits.

In the second game, Getz had three hits. Gary Nedved and Spencer Letellier each drove in two runs.

The Post 8 Juniors are now 9-9 and will host Mobridge Friday at Hyde Stadium.