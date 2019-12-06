Stout Named Gatorade Football Player of the Year in South Dakota

CHICAGO – Pierre Govenor senior quarterback Garrett Stout has been named the Gatorade South Dakota High School Football Player of the Year. The Gatorade Player of the Year program recognizes the nation’s most elite high school student-athletes not only for outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior quarterback passed for 2,446 yards and 38 touchdowns this past season, leading the Governors (12-0) to the Class 11AA state championship. Stout completed 150 of 231 passes with just three interceptions, while also rushing for 1,564 yards and 23 touchdowns on 128 carries. Captain of the Argus Leader Elite 45 team, he is a two-time All-State and All-Conference selection. Stout has served as an elementary school mentor and has volunteered locally on behalf of youth sports programs. Stout has maintained a 3.53 GPA in the classroom.