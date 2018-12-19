Stout Named “Warrior of the Month” at Riggs High School

PIERRE, S.D. – The Riggs High School December Warrior of the Month is junior quarterback Garrett Stout who guided the Governor football team to their second consecutive State Class 11AA football championship last month. Stout had an incredible season on the football field for the Govs. He threw for over 1700 yards and rushed for over 1200 yards on the season accounting for over 30 Touchdowns and was named 1st Team All-State, All-ESD, and 11AA Player of the Year. Others nominated for the award where Phil Adam of the Riggs High School newspaper. Emily Mikkelsen of the Lady Gov basketball team. Micah Moser and Meg Erwin of the Lady Governor gymnastics team and Mack Rath, a four sports standout and member of the Gov to Gov program. The Warrior of the Month is a way to recognize students involved in athletics, fine arts, and other extracurricular activities at T.F. Riggs High School and is presented to our students in partnership with the South Dakota National Guard.