Storms blow southern US moths up to South Dakota

If it seems like you’re seeing an unusually large number of moths in the past week, you are.

SDSU Extension pesticide education and urban entomology field specialist Dr. Amanda Bachmann says the moths are the western bean cutworm.

The arrival of the moths isn’t unique to the central part of South Dakota.

Bachmann says the western bean cutworm adults won’t damage gardens or flowers in towns, but the juvenile caterpillars might.

Photo credit: Dr. Amanda Bachmann