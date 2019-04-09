Storm unlikely to swell rivers to last month’s levels

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A storm that could bring blizzard conditions to the Midwest is expected to swell creeks and rivers in South Dakota, but not to the levels they rose last month.

The National Weather Service says the winter storm could drop as much as 1 1/2 feet of snow on parts of the state later this week.

Hydrologist Mike Gillispie says the snow as it melts will push up rivers and creeks that are receding after heavy flooding. But he says most areas on the Big Sioux River will see only minor to moderate flooding, not major. And he says the new moisture will just prolong major flooding on the James River.

Gillispie says the difference is that last month, heavy rains fell on top of a wet snowpack that’s now melted.