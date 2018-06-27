Storm Knocks Out Power, Leaves Hail Behind in Chamberlain

Part of Chamberlain was without power today (Wed.) because of a storm that came through early morning.

Brule and Buffalo County emergency management director Katheryn Benton says the storm came with a lot of wind and rain.

Benton is still figuring out how much rain they got in the Chamberlain area.

Benton encourages anyone in Brule or Buffalo counties who has damage from this mornings storm to call her office so the full impact of the storm can be documented. The number is 605.234.3433.

Photos from Benton: