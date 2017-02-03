Stolen Pickup from Stanley County Located in Pierre and 2 Pierre Residents Arrested

PIERRE SD – Statement released by Pierre Police Captain Elton Blemaster:

On 2-3-17 at 2:34 AM Pierre police received a report of a stolen Dodge Ram 2007 pickup truck from Stanley Co. A short time later a Pierre Police patrol officer saw the vehicle traveling north on Euclid Ave. There was a short pursuit of the vehicle as the driver turned east on to 4th street the pickup went off the roadway and into a snow bank.

There were two occupants in the truck and they both took off running. Both of the occupants were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The driver of the vehicle was Joshua Archambeau, 26 of Pierre. The passenger was Michael Braley, 28 of Pierre.

Archambeau was charged with Obstructing, DUI (1st), Intentional Damage to Property, Possession of Stolen Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Eluding.

Braley was charged with Obstructing. Both men are in custody at the Hughes County Jail and innocent until proven guilty.