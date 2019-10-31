The South Dakota Stockgrowers Association is extremely proud of Senator Rounds and Senator Thune for standing up for the hard-working farm and ranch families by introducing the “US Beef Integrity Act”. This bill will put a concrete definition on products that can use the label “Product of the USA”.

“This legislation ensures honesty in beef labeling and that’s something all ranchers, consumers, and organizations should be supportive of,” said South Dakota Stockgrowers Executive Director James Halverson. “Our goal is to ensure that products from the U.S.A. are clearly labeled, it’s just that simple.”

Stockgrowers Trade Committee Chairman Ty Littau adds, “This legislation will go a long way to protect the integrity of US beef in markets both foreign and domestic. I applaud the continued leadership of our congressional delegation in this matter. This is a bold step in the right direction.”

For many years the South Dakota Stockgrowers have advocated to showcase the beef they raise by ensuring consumers see a Product of U.S.A. label only on products that are born, raised, and slaughtered in the United States. The law as it currently reads, leaves a loophole that allows packers and retailers to put a Product of USA label on beef items that are not in fact products of the U.S. This legislation will fix that.

“We are strong supporters of this legislation, and thankful for the leadership of Senators Rounds and Thune,” said South Dakota Stockgrowers President Gary Deering “This is a tough time for ranchers and everyone in the ag community. We sincerely appreciate how they are working with us to find solutions to turn around this downtrend.”