Still time to paint bowls for Feeding SD Empty Bowls event in Pierre

Feeding South Dakota is hosting its 3rd annual Empty Bowls event next month in Pierre. Proceeds from the event will support Feeding South Dakota’s Mobile Food Pantry Program.

Central operations manager Russ Hoefeldt says from now through Jan. 31, community members are invited to paint bowls to donate to the event.

All are welcome to paint a bowl, regardless of skill level. Groups of painters are also welcome. Please call Pottery Plus to schedule a time. The fee to paint a bowl for the event is $10.

Tickets for the Empty Bowls event (Feb. 12 at 5:30pm at Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church) in Pierre cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children (under 5 years of age are free). Tickets can be purchased at Pottery Plus, the Pierre Feeding South Dakota office (20562 Grace Ave.) or online at https://bit.ly/2GN0Lvd.