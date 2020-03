No change in the number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota in the past 24 hours.

The State Health Department reports today (Wed.) the number of positive cases remains at 11. Over 550 tests have come back negative and 350 test results are pending.

Counties with positive cases thus far include Minnehaha with five, and Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, McCook and Pennington with one each.

One person in South Dakota has died from coronavirus.