Stiglemier Earns Grant Teaff Award from FCA

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—At the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Breakfast this morning at the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Convention in Nashville, FCA honored South Dakota State University head football coach John Stiegelmeier with the 2016 Grant Teaff Coach of the Year Award. Stiegelmeier has built the SDSU program into a yearly contender within the Missouri Valley Football Conference and the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). He led the Jackrabbits to an 8-3 overall record during the regular season and their first Missouri Valley Football Conference championship with a 7-1 mark in league play. Now in his 20th season as head coach, Stiegelmeier is the winningest coach in program history with a 136-93 record. SDSU made its fifth consecutive appearance in the FCS playoffs and sixth overall since 2009. In addition to achieving success on the field, Stiegelmeier’s teams have excelled in the classroom. SDSU has earned the Missouri Valley Football Conference Team Academic Award each year since joining the league in 2008. The Jackrabbits have consistently led their conference in the number of individual all-academic awards, with football student-athletes accounting for Capital One/CoSIDA Academic All-America honors 21 times during Stiegelmeier’s tenure.