Stiglemeier Honored by Samaritans Feet as Coach of the Year

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State University football coach John Stiegelmeier has been named one of three 2019 “Barefoot Coaches of the Year” by Samaritan’s Feet International. Steigelmeier has raised awareness for Samaritan’s Feet by going barefoot during warmups prior to a game each of the past seven years, often asking the opposing team’s coach to join him. He and his team have served at several area shoe distributions during that time. Stiegelmeier, who has served as Jackrabbit head coach since 1997, is joined by St. John’s men’s basketball coach Mike Anderson and Eastern Kentucky baseball coach Edwin Thompson as this year’s recipients. Each coach will be honored at the Samaritan’s Feet Champions of Hope Weekend retreat in Amelia Island, Florida, May 2-5.