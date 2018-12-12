Stiegelmier Signs Contract Extension

BROOKINGS, S.D. – south Dakota State University and head football coach John Stiegelmeier have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension that will keep the longtime Jackrabbit mentor on the sidelines through the 2023 season. In 22 seasons at SDSU, Stiegelmeier has compiled a 158-99 career record, posting a winning record 18 times, including 13 of 15 seasons at the Division I level. The Jackrabbits are making their second consecutive FCS semifinal appearance and have qualified for postseason play seven years in a row and eight times in 10 seasons. The winningest coach in program history, Stiegelmeier has led the Jackrabbits to nine or more wins in six of the last seven seasons, including consecutive 10-win seasons in 2017 (school-record 11 wins) and 2018 (10 wins). In Missouri Valley Football Conference play, the Jackrabbits have a 61-27 mark (.693 winning percentage) in 11 seasons, earning a share of the league title in 2016. A Selby native, Stiegelmeier is a 1979 graduate of SDSU. He served as a student assistant coach as an undergraduate, before joining the staff on a full-time basis in 1988 as secondary coach and recruiting coordinator on Wayne Haensel’s staff. He was elevated to defensive coordinator by then-head coach Mike Daly in 1991, and was named Daly’s successor following the 1996 season.