Stevens Edges Pierre for Yankton Tournament Title

YANKTON, S.D. – Rapid City Stevens edged out Pierre 218.5 to 215.5 to win the team title of the Yankton Invitational wrestling tournament on Saturday. For a second straight tournament the Governors did not have an individual champion but had 4 wrestlers get the championship match of their division. They were Tyson Johnson at 132. Jack Van Kamp at 138, Maguire Raske at 170 and Garrett Leesman at 182. The Governors had a total of 11 wrestlers place.

106

Blake Judson (14-13) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Brock Sparks (Mitchell) 20-19 won by decision over Blake Judson (Pierre) 14-13 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 1 – Blake Judson (Pierre) 14-13 won by fall over Maddix Slykhuis (Tea) 0-2 (Fall 4:31)

Cons. Round 2 – Nick Roob (Vermillion) 21-12 won by decision over Blake Judson (Pierre) 14-13 (Dec 7-3)

113

Kahlor Hindman (13-12) placed 5th and scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre) 13-12 won by decision over Riley Roberts (Wagner) 21-16 (Dec 13-9)

Quarterfinal – Truman Stoller (Madison) 25-10 won by fall over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre) 13-12 (Fall 4:21)

Cons. Round 2 – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre) 13-12 won by fall over Sam Haar (Lennox) 8-23 (Fall 2:20)

Cons. Round 3 – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre) 13-12 won by decision over Nate Sprenkle (Sioux Falls O-Gorman) 22-21 (Dec 6-4)

Cons. Semi – Connor Eimers (Tea) 29-8 won by major decision over Kahlor Hindman (Pierre) 13-12 (MD 12-2)

5th Place Match – Kahlor Hindman (Pierre) 13-12 won by decision over Brandon Sparks (Mitchell) 17-18 (Dec 6-1)

120

Daniel Tafoya (13-8) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Lance Soukup (Wagner) 32-8 won by major decision over Daniel Tafoya (Pierre) 13-8 (MD 15-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Daniel Tafoya (Pierre) 13-8 won by forfeit over Adam Elkins (Tea) 1-2 (For.)

Cons. Round 2 – Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 33-14 won by fall over Daniel Tafoya (Pierre) 13-8 (Fall 2:09)

120

Hayden Shaffer (18-14) placed 6th and scored 13.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 18-14 won by fall over Taten Bahm (Yankton) 15-10 (Fall 1:06)

Quarterfinal – Sam Olson (Madison) 28-6 won by major decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 18-14 (MD 13-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 18-14 won by fall over Tyler Groenewold (Tri Valley) 3-15 (Fall 2:28)

Cons. Round 3 – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 18-14 won by fall over Isaac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 33-14 (Fall 0:27)

Cons. Semi – Lance Soukup (Wagner) 32-8 won by decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 18-14 (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match – William George (Douglas) 31-8 won by forfeit over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 18-14 (For.)

126

Jace Bench-Bresher (18-10) placed 6th and scored 11.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 18-10 won by fall over Trent Beintma (Mitchell) 5-19 (Fall 2:00)

Quarterfinal – Riley Williams (Lennox) 38-5 won by decision over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 18-10 (Dec 7-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 18-10 won by fall over Porter Jensen (Tri Valley) 15-19 (Fall 1:00)

Cons. Round 3 – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 18-10 won by decision over Jordan Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 24-11 (Dec 8-2)

Cons. Semi – Jarrett Rueb (Vermillion) 16-5 won by decision over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 18-10 (Dec 3-2)

5th Place Match – Beau Beavers (Sioux Falls O-Gorman) 31-8 won by decision over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 18-10 (Dec 2-0)

132

Tyson Johnson (25-8) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 25-8 won by fall over Tyler Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 22-21 (Fall 1:14)

Quarterfinal – Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 25-8 won by major decision over Dan Momotic (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 24-20 (MD 8-0)

Semifinal – Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 25-8 won by major decision over Riley Hellmann (Bon Homme/Scotland) 17-19 (MD 13-0)

1st Place Match – Declan Malone (Rapid City Stevens) 35-13 won in tie breaker – 1 over Tyson Johnson (Pierre) 25-8 (TB-1 7-6)

138

Jack Van Camp (26-6) placed 2nd and scored 23.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 26-6 won by fall over Dylan Pence (Tea) 4-24 (Fall 1:06)

Quarterfinal – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 26-6 won by fall over Jackson Wilson (Douglas) 22-15 (Fall 2:50)

Semifinal – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 26-6 won by major decision over Darien Malone (Rapid City Stevens) 28-13 (MD 13-5)

1st Place Match – Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 31-2 won by major decision over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 26-6 (MD 15-7)

145

Cade Hinkle (24-9) placed 5th and scored 16.5 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 24-9 won by tech fall over Tyson Degen (Mitchell) 13-9 (TF-1.5 3:34 (16-0))

Quarterfinal – Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 33-11 won in sudden victory – 1 over Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 24-9 (SV-1 3-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 24-9 won by fall over Devon Medricky (Wagner) 7-17 (Fall 1:10)

Cons. Round 3 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 24-9 won by fall over Kiet Gilberts (Tea) 22-16 (Fall 1:14)

Cons. Semi – Colby Mennis (Madison) 22-2 won in tie breaker – 1 over Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 24-9 (TB-1 4-2)

5th Place Match – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 24-9 won by injury default over Cole Gehrke (Mitchell) 14-9 (Inj. 2:33)

152

Lee Snyder (18-16) placed 6th and scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lee Snyder (Pierre) 18-16 won by fall over Nathan Rombough (Tri Valley) 2-10 (Fall 3:04)

Quarterfinal – Lee Snyder (Pierre) 18-16 won by decision over Preston Nedved (Wagner) 24-17 (Dec 8-7)

Semifinal – Cooper Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 41-2 won by major decision over Lee Snyder (Pierre) 18-16 (MD 14-1)

Cons. Semi – Caden Ideker (West Central) 29-8 won by decision over Lee Snyder (Pierre) 18-16 (Dec 12-5)

5th Place Match – Preston Nedved (Wagner) 24-17 won by fall over Lee Snyder (Pierre) 18-16 (Fall 3:48)

160

Jaret Clarke (5-18) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jaret Clarke (Pierre) 5-18 won by fall over Logan Halma (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 16-19 (Fall 5:26)

Quarterfinal – Logan Bowes (Brookings) 29-5 won by fall over Jaret Clarke (Pierre) 5-18 (Fall 3:14)

Cons. Round 2 – Christian Muhindo (Sioux Falls Lincoln) 3-8 won by fall over Jaret Clarke (Pierre) 5-18 (Fall 1:54)

170

Maguire Raske (25-8) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 25-8 won by fall over Brody Erickson (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 2-9 (Fall 0:24)

Quarterfinal – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 25-8 won by fall over Marshall Boppert (Vermillion) 5-6 (Fall 1:11)

Semifinal – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 25-8 won by decision over Caleb Brink (Rapid City Stevens) 32-13 (Dec 1-0)

1st Place Match – Josh Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 31-4 won by decision over Maguire Raske (Pierre) 25-8 (Dec 7-1)

182

Garrett Leesman (17-9) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 17-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 17-9 won by fall over Ryan Brink (Rapid City Stevens) 20-14 (Fall 5:31)

Semifinal – Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 17-9 won by fall over PJ Parmelee (Tea) 24-11 (Fall 3:26)

1st Place Match – Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 31-0 won by fall over Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 17-9 (Fall 2:00)

195

Gage Gehring (25-9) placed 3rd and scored 22.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Gage Gehring (Pierre) 25-9 won by fall over Kal Lozanov (Bon Homme/Scotland) 1-9 (Fall 0:15)

Quarterfinal – Gage Gehring (Pierre) 25-9 won by fall over Ben Sobczak (Rapid City Stevens) 22-22 (Fall 5:51)

Semifinal – Kobe Culver (Vermillion) 22-10 won by fall over Gage Gehring (Pierre) 25-9 (Fall 3:07)

Cons. Semi – Gage Gehring (Pierre) 25-9 won by fall over Alex Williams (Madison) 18-12 (Fall 0:26)

3rd Place Match – Gage Gehring (Pierre) 25-9 won by fall over JT Panning (Tea) 21-19 (Fall 1:44)

220

Gunnar Gehring (11-8) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Gus Miller (Brookings) 34-3 won by decision over Gunnar Gehring (Pierre) 11-8 (Dec 5-1)

Cons. Round 1 – Gunnar Gehring (Pierre) 11-8 won by fall over Jase Langbehn (Lennox) 9-24 (Fall 2:12)

Cons. Round 2 – Daniel Swenson (Madison) 25-9 won by fall over Gunnar Gehring (Pierre) 11-8 (Fall 4:44)

220

James Lees (20-13) placed 5th and scored 15.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – James Lees (Pierre) 20-13 won by fall over Zane Wilson (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 19-20 (Fall 2:34)

Quarterfinal – Hunter McMath (Rapid City Stevens) 29-13 won by decision over James Lees (Pierre) 20-13 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Round 2 – James Lees (Pierre) 20-13 won by medical forfeit over Owen Phillips (Yankton) 13-14 (M. For.)

Cons. Round 3 – James Lees (Pierre) 20-13 won by decision over Daniel Swenson (Madison) 25-9 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Semi – Gus Miller (Brookings) 34-3 won by decision over James Lees (Pierre) 20-13 (Dec 2-0)

5th Place Match – James Lees (Pierre) 20-13 won by forfeit over Mason Finsterwalder (Douglas) 21-16 (For.)

285

Wesley Harsma (4-10) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Tucker Christie (Brookings) 19-14 won by fall over Wesley Harsma (Pierre) 4-10 (Fall 3:12)

Cons. Round 1 – Wesley Harsma (Pierre) 4-10 won by fall over Alex Reinhardt (Dakota Valley) 4-18 (Fall 1:21)

Cons. Round 2 – Devonte Murphy (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 13-10 won in sudden victory – 1 over Wesley Harsma (Pierre) 4-10 (SV-1 4-3)

285

Preston Taylor (22-9) placed 2nd and scored 22.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Preston Taylor (Pierre) 22-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Preston Taylor (Pierre) 22-9 won by fall over Wyatt Winter (Mitchell) 11-10 (Fall 2:48)

Semifinal – Preston Taylor (Pierre) 22-9 won by fall over Dawson Lensing (Wagner) 28-8 (Fall 5:05)

1st Place Match – Caleb Dagel (Sioux Falls Roosevelt) 24-5 won by fall over Preston Taylor (Pierre) 22-9 (Fall 3:20)