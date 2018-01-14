Stevens Edges Pierre for Mitchell Wrestling Title

MITCHELL, S.D. – For a second consecutive week, Rapid City Stevens was ahead of the Pierre Governors in the final standings of a tournament, Stevens scored 181.5 to Pierre’s 173 to capture the tournament title of the Mitchell Invitational Saturday in Mitchell. Sturgis was third at 142.5 in the tournament that featured 9 teams. The Governors had 5 individual champion in the tournament as Lincoln Turman won at 120 and William Turman took first at 132. Micheal Lusk won another tournament championship at 145 while Austin Senger won at 160 and Maguire Raske claimed the title at 170. The Governors also got 7 other wrestler to place in the tournament. The Governors return home to host Yankton in a dual on Friday and then host the East West Duals with Rapid City Stevens and Central, Sturgis, Watertown and Brandon Valley joining the Governors at Riggs High Gym.

106

Hayden Shaffer (17-11) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Prelim – Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 17-11 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Wagner) 14-11 (For.)

Quarterfinal – Jacob Wood (Sturgis) 7-0 won by major decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 17-11 (MD 14-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Riley Weber (Parkston) 16-5 won by decision over Hayden Shaffer (Pierre) 17-11 (Dec 5-3)

113

Jace Bench-Bresher (11-5) placed 4th and scored 7.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 11-5 won by decision over Jordan Rueb (Bon Homme) 15-4 (Dec 4-2)

Semifinal – Cody Stockman (Rapid City Stevens) 25-10 won by decision over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 11-5 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Semi – Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 11-5 won by decision over Kieffer Klinkhammer (Howard) 14-5 (Dec 9-6)

3rd Place Match – Lance Soukup (Wagner) 20-6 won by fall over Jace Bench-Bresher (Pierre) 11-5 (Fall 2:01)

120

Lincoln Turman (18-1) placed 1st and scored 23.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) 18-1 won by major decision over Landen Fischer (Rapid City Stevens) 12-7 (MD 11-0)

Semifinal – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) 18-1 won by fall over Bradyn Lhotak (Wagner) 16-5 (Fall 0:44)

1st Place Match – Lincoln Turman (Pierre) 18-1 won by fall over Shae Owens (Sturgis) 21-8 (Fall 0:45)

126

Jack Van Camp (15-10) placed 4th and scored 8.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 15-10 won by decision over Cordell Murtha (Parkston) 18-15 (Dec 4-0)

Semifinal – Robert Coyle III (Watertown) 21-6 won by major decision over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 15-10 (MD 9-1)

Cons. Semi – Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 15-10 won by major decision over Carter Calmus (Howard) 19-11 (MD 13-4)

3rd Place Match – Ryan McGinnis (Mitchell) 15-7 won by decision over Jack Van Camp (Pierre) 15-10 (Dec 3-1)

132

William Turman (18-2) placed 1st and scored 21.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – William Turman (Pierre) 18-2 won by fall over Steven Zephier (Wagner) 1-8 (Fall 0:46)

Semifinal – William Turman (Pierre) 18-2 won by major decision over Logan Sparks (Mitchell) 8-5 (MD 11-0)

1st Place Match – William Turman (Pierre) 18-2 won by decision over Spencer Stockman (Rapid City Stevens) 26-3 (Dec 3-2)

138

Cade Hinkle (16-8) placed 3rd and scored 13.00 team points.

Prelim – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 16-8 won by fall over Austin Bartelt (Parkston) 1-11 (Fall 1:35)

Quarterfinal – Preston Nedved (Wagner) 16-14 won by decision over Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 16-8 (Dec 4-0)

Cons. Round 1 – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 16-8 won by major decision over John Callies (Howard) 7-17 (MD 13-0)

Cons. Semi – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 16-8 won by decision over Reece Jacobs (Sturgis) 10-7 (Dec 8-3)

3rd Place Match – Cade Hinkle (Pierre) 16-8 won by decision over Preston Nedved (Wagner) 16-14 (Dec 6-4)

145

Michael Lusk (16-2) placed 1st and scored 20.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre) 16-2 won by fall over Zach Pardy (Howard) 11-9 (Fall 1:29)

Semifinal – Michael Lusk (Pierre) 16-2 won by decision over Jake Werner (Watertown) 19-9 (Dec 9-3)

1st Place Match – Michael Lusk (Pierre) 16-2 won by decision over Cooper Voorhees (Rapid City Stevens) 28-9 (Dec 5-2)

152

Barry Browning (14-10) placed 4th and scored 9.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Barry Browning (Pierre) 14-10 won by decision over Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 18-11 (Dec 4-0)

Semifinal – Bailey Brengle (Sturgis) 26-3 won by decision over Barry Browning (Pierre) 14-10 (Dec 4-2)

Cons. Semi – Barry Browning (Pierre) 14-10 won by fall over Devon Medricky (Wagner) 3-14 (Fall 2:11)

3rd Place Match – Nathan Tuttle (Watertown) 17-6 won by decision over Barry Browning (Pierre) 14-10 (Dec 4-0)

160

Austin Senger (19-4) placed 1st and scored 18.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Austin Senger (Pierre) 19-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal – Austin Senger (Pierre) 19-4 won by decision over Josh Crownover (Bon Homme) 20-7 (Dec 6-2)

1st Place Match – Austin Senger (Pierre) 19-4 won by decision over Briggs Havlik (Mitchell) 16-2 (Dec 6-3)

170

Maguire Raske (16-5) placed 1st and scored 23.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 16-5 won by fall over Jordan Gall (Bon Homme) 7-11 (Fall 0:38)

Semifinal – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 16-5 won by major decision over Caleb Brink (Rapid City Stevens) 16-10 (MD 13-1)

1st Place Match – Maguire Raske (Pierre) 16-5 won by fall over Mitch Kramer (Howard) 16-6 (Fall 0:30)

182

Garrett Leesman (7-6) placed 4th and scored 11.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 7-6 won by fall over Slayton Neugebauer (Parkston) 13-14 (Fall 4:00)

Semifinal – Aidyn Feldhaus (Howard) 23-3 won by fall over Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 7-6 (Fall 3:40)

Cons. Semi – Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 7-6 won by fall over Carter Max (Mitchell) 10-4 (Fall 0:53)

3rd Place Match – Jayden Hartford (Watertown) 20-8 won by fall over Garrett Leesman (Pierre) 7-6 (Fall 2:09)

195

Gage Gehring (15-8) place is unknown and scored 0.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Anthony Knodell (Rapid City Stevens) 22-11 won by decision over Gage Gehring (Pierre) 15-8 (Dec 7-6)

Cons. Round 1 – Gage Gehring (Pierre) 15-8 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi – Carson Max (Mitchell) 12-2 won by decision over Gage Gehring (Pierre) 15-8 (Dec 7-1)

220

Gunnar Gehring (5-13) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Prelim – Beau Foote (Mitchell) 3-2 won by decision over Gunnar Gehring (Pierre) 5-13 (Dec 7-6)

Prelim – Gunnar Gehring (Pierre) 5-13 won by fall over Wyatt Winter (Mitchell) 8-10 (Fall 4:55)

Cons. Round 1 – Hunter McMath (Rapid City Stevens) 23-13 won by fall over Gunnar Gehring (Pierre) 5-13 (Fall 4:59)

285

Pryce Dyk (16-9) placed 3rd and scored 14.00 team points.

Quarterfinal – Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 16-9 won by fall over Trevor Petrik (Howard) 14-11 (Fall 1:43)

Semifinal – Dane Stahl (Watertown) 25-0 won by fall over Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 16-9 (Fall 3:45)

Cons. Semi – Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 16-9 won by fall over Mitch Schladweiler (Mitchell) 8-12 (Fall 0:31)

3rd Place Match – Pryce Dyk (Pierre) 16-9 won by decision over Zechariah Patterson (Rapid City Stevens) 20-13 (Dec 5-3)