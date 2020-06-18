Stevens Earns Spot in National HS Finals Rodeo

FORT PIERRE – Josi Stevens of Pierre earned a spot on South Dakota’s National Finals Rodeo team Wednesday by finishing second in Reined Cow Horse at the South Dakota High School Finals Rodeo at the Stanley County Fairgrounds. Stevens was 5th before the short go, but then had the second-best score in the final round, 139.5, finishing behind event winner Dawson Phillips of Winner. Sage Bach of Florence finished third and Dawson Kautzman of Capitol, MT was fourth. The first four finishers in each State Finals Rodeo event advance to the National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

In Girls’ Cutting, Stevens finished 5th, one spot out of making the National Finals. Landry Haugen of Sturgis won, followed by Jenna Fulton of St. Lawrence, Sawyer Gilbert of Buffalo and Chloe Crago of Belle Fourche.

Boys’ Cutting was won by Bodie Mattson of Sturgis. He was second in the short go, but consistent performances at State and Regional Rodeo left him seven points ahead of Caden Stoddard of Norris. Two Faith performers also made the National Finals Rodeo team, Hugh Groves and Trey Fuller.

All other events will begin Thursday at Grossenburg Arena, with performances set for 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM. Complete results and the schedule of events can be found at www.sdhsra.com.

Dakota Radio Group coverage of the High School Finals Rodeo continues through Saturday with reports during performances on 1060/107.1 KGFX and 94.5/100.5 KPLO.