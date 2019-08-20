Steven Coss 1950 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Steven L. Coss, 68, of Pierre, passed away August 12, 2019. A Memorial Open House will be held in Steven’s honor from 2:00-6:00pm, Friday, August 23, 2019 at the American Legion Cabin. Steven Lynn Coss was born September 13, 1950, in Miller South Dakota. He was the eldest son of John (Bill) Coss and Elaine Coss-Hanson.

As a young boy, Steve had a knack of getting himself in trouble. When he wasn’t busy putting worms down his older sister Deb’s shirt, he was chasing Becky and Theresa around with a toad. Steve often bragged about having the tallest swing in town. That was actually a true statement, because Dad made it from old telephone poles and he could swing higher than the neighbor’s house.

Steve spent his employment years doing a variety of jobs. He worked in the Homestake Gold Mine in Lead, SD and fought wild fires in the Black Hills and Montana. Steve also worked sandblasting and painting water towers throughout the Midwest. He was later employed at Red Lodge Mountain Ski Resort.

Health issues caused Steve to move back to Pierre, SD. While in Pierre, he was employed at Lariat Lanes Bowling Alley and worked part-time on area farms.

The one thing that Steve enjoyed most in life was working with animals. While in Montana, he spent the majority of his free time at the Beartooth Nature Center (now the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary). It provides refuge for animals unable to return to the wild. While living in Pierre, Steve was an avid volunteer and later employed at PAWS Animal Rescue, Inc. He had a real gift for working with scared animals that were abused or neglected. Steve was extremely disappointed when his health stopped him from spending time at PAWS.

When Steve wasn’t helping at PAWS, he could often be found helping and hanging out with the car racing family at Oahe Speedway. Steve’s other joys were his artwork and photography. People would ask to purchase some of his work, but he refused to sell. A few people were able to talk Steve out of a picture and once in a blue moon Steve would gift a piece of his work.

Steve was also an avid angler, and knew of many great spots and even received several awards for his catches.

Steve will be missed by his surviving brothers and sisters: Debra Coss-Fricke, Zachary (Agnes) Coss, Rebecca Coss Stack, Theresa Hawman Benz, Jordan Coss and Aunt and Uncle Mike and Peggy Namanny; his nieces and nephews: Amy, Gabriel, John, Adam, Cristina, Tyson, Melia, Macy, McKenzie, Kristin, Holly, John, and Anne along with a multitude of great-nieces and nephews and a large extended family. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters: Victoria Elizabeth Coss and Mary Dawn Ropp.

Steven donated his body to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester for research and education. This and organ donation is important to him and his other family members. His parents Bill and Elaine and Uncle Jim Coss contributed their bodies to the Mayo Clinic as well. His sister Mary Dawn Ropp and brother-in-law Pat Benz were Montana organ donors. His brother-in-law Ron Fricke donated in Washington State.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Steven’s name. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.