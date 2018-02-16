Stephen “Steve” Gomez – 1929 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Stephen A. Gomez, 89, of Pierre, passed away February 13, 2018 at Pierre Care and Rehabilitation

Visitation: Friday, February 16, 2018, 6:00-7:00pm at Feigum Funeral Home

Rosary: Friday, February 16, 2018, 7:00pm at Feigum Funeral Home

Wake Service: Friday, February 16, 2018, 7:30pm at Feigum Funeral Home

Funeral Mass: Saturday, February 17, 2018, 10:30am at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church

Interment: Mount Calvary Cemetery

Steve Gomez never met a stranger. He loved talking with everyone. There was no man more generous or more loving to his family. His strength and humor will be missed by his loved ones. Steve was born November 7, 1928 in Ouray, Colorado,the only surviving child of Victorino (a Spanish immigrant) and Maria Barbara (Garcia) Gomez. He mainly grew up in Deadwood, SD.

Steve proudly served his country in three branches of the military over the course of a lifetime filled with numerous exemplary service awards. He enlisted in the US Navy Reserve for two years just out of high school. Then, Steve did four years in the Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1952 after serving in Japan and Guam during the Korean War. Thirdly, Steve was in the Army National Guard from 1953 to 1988. One of Steve’s most memorable achievements was receiving the rank of full colonel in 1986.

He went to college on a GI Bill to Black Hills Teacher College and earned a business administration degree in 1955. From 1955 to 1992, Steve worked in Pierre for the state in various areas including the Dept. of Highway,Dept. of Revenue, United Sioux Tribes, Energy Dept., Water and Natural Resources, and Minority Business. After retiring, he graciously donated his time serving as the full-time Director of the SD National Guard Museum in Pierre from 1985-2004 ex gratia. He generously donated his free time to researching SD war veterans. He was the consultant for the Korean War Memorial at Capitol Lake.

He met Jean Zigler at work where they discovered their mutual interest in flying. For their first date, Steve took Jean for a ride on his Piper airplane. If the plane ride wasn’t exciting enough for Jean, the quick thinking Steve saved the day when he put out a fire in the engine. Steve’s exuberance and passion for life colored their sixty plus years together. They married in 1957 and had six children: Ann Marie (Tom McNeil) of Chesterfield, MO, Mary Catherine (deceased),Andrea (Tony Ferguson) of St. Louis, MO, Anthony Gomez of Pierre, Andrew (Thuli) Gomez of Zion,IL, and Allegra (Jason Dahl) of Dickinson, ND. The pride and joy of his life was his ten grandchildren: Antonia (Sam Dormer), Dakotah, and Lucrezia Ferguson, Amanda Baines (Blake Llewellyn), Adam Grimsley (BreAnna), Grace, Elizabeth, and Isaac Dahl, Khaya and Bryana Gomez.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, and his sister-in-law, Beverly “Honey” Zigler.