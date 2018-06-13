Steamboat Trail Rehab Project May Not Be Done for Oahe Days

The Steamboat Trail Rehab Project is going well, but it may not be finished by the Oahe Days Music and Arts Festival in Pierre next week.
City parks and recreation director Tom Farnsworth updated the city commission at last night’s (Tues.) meeting.
Farnsworth says the concrete part of the project is done.
The total cost of the Steamboat Trail Rehab Project is almost $99,800.
Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.