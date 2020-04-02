STD Awareness Month Doesn’t Just Apply to Humans

April is STD Awareness Month, and cows should not be left out of the conversation. Trichomoniasis, or trich, is a sexually transmitted disease that has the ability to cut a calf crop in half, according to Boehringer Ingelheim. Infected animals may show no outward signs, which is why trich often goes unnoticed until it’s too late. When bulls are infected with trich, it is considered a lifelong infection with no legal treatment. While cows can clear the disease, they will likely experience reproductive failures such as infertility and low pregnancy rates. Boehringer Ingelheim suggests producers take a moment during STD Awareness Month to learn about trich, and work with a veterinarian to put a prevention plan in place that includes testing, bull selection, record keeping, biosecurity measures and vaccination. Boehringer Ingelheim says it’s important to work with a veterinarian to develop management practices and a vaccination regimen to keep your herd STD free.