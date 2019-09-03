STATS FCS College Football Poll Has SDSU Ranked Third

PHILADELPHIA – South Dakota State maintained the number 3 spot in the first regular season STATS FCS College Football poll. North Dakota State is number 1 and James Madison is in the number 2 spot this week.

STATS FCS Poll

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 1, points and previous rank:

Record Pts Pvs

1. ND State (148) 1-0 3983 1

2. James Madison (11) 0-1 3719 2

3. South Dakota State 0-1 3658 3

4. E. Washington (1) 0-1 3398 4

5. UC Davis 0-1 3258 5

6. Maine 1-0 3167 7

7. Weber State 0-1 2909 8

8. Towson 1-0 2641 11

9. Kennesaw State 1-0 2612 10

10. Nicholls 0-1 2031 12

11. Northern Iowa 0-1 1884 18

12. SE Missouri State 1-0 1696 17

13. Montana State 0-1 1568 14

14. Indiana State 0-1 1531 16

15. N. Carolina A&T 1-0 1512 20

16. Illinois State 0-1 1473 15

17. Furman 1-0 1434 19

18. Jacksonville State 0-1 1298 6

19. Wofford 0-1 1176 9

20. Central Arkansas 1-0 1055 NR

21. Delaware 1-0 1022 22

22. Montana 1-0 781 25

23. SE Louisiana 1-0 746 NR

24. Villanova 1-0 535 NR

25. Sam Houston St. 0-1 518 23

Others: Princeton 401, Elon 325, Stony Brook 264, Colgate 247, Eastern Kentucky 203, S.C. State 161, Duquesne 124, Dartmouth 106, ETSU 103, McNeese 70, Chattanooga 65, Alcorn State 48, Northern Arizona 41, New Hampshire 32, Monmouth 31, Richmond 29, Mercer 26, Yale 26, Lamar 21, The Citadel 21, Cal Poly 18, San Diego 15, Youngstown State 8, Incarnate Word 6, Idaho State 1, North Dakota 1, Sacramento State 1, Wagner 1.