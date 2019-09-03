STATS FCS College Football Poll Has SDSU Ranked Third
PHILADELPHIA – South Dakota State maintained the number 3 spot in the first regular season STATS FCS College Football poll. North Dakota State is number 1 and James Madison is in the number 2 spot this week.
STATS FCS Poll
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sept. 1, points and previous rank:
Record Pts Pvs
1. ND State (148) 1-0 3983 1
2. James Madison (11) 0-1 3719 2
3. South Dakota State 0-1 3658 3
4. E. Washington (1) 0-1 3398 4
5. UC Davis 0-1 3258 5
6. Maine 1-0 3167 7
7. Weber State 0-1 2909 8
8. Towson 1-0 2641 11
9. Kennesaw State 1-0 2612 10
10. Nicholls 0-1 2031 12
11. Northern Iowa 0-1 1884 18
12. SE Missouri State 1-0 1696 17
13. Montana State 0-1 1568 14
14. Indiana State 0-1 1531 16
15. N. Carolina A&T 1-0 1512 20
16. Illinois State 0-1 1473 15
17. Furman 1-0 1434 19
18. Jacksonville State 0-1 1298 6
19. Wofford 0-1 1176 9
20. Central Arkansas 1-0 1055 NR
21. Delaware 1-0 1022 22
22. Montana 1-0 781 25
23. SE Louisiana 1-0 746 NR
24. Villanova 1-0 535 NR
25. Sam Houston St. 0-1 518 23
Others: Princeton 401, Elon 325, Stony Brook 264, Colgate 247, Eastern Kentucky 203, S.C. State 161, Duquesne 124, Dartmouth 106, ETSU 103, McNeese 70, Chattanooga 65, Alcorn State 48, Northern Arizona 41, New Hampshire 32, Monmouth 31, Richmond 29, Mercer 26, Yale 26, Lamar 21, The Citadel 21, Cal Poly 18, San Diego 15, Youngstown State 8, Incarnate Word 6, Idaho State 1, North Dakota 1, Sacramento State 1, Wagner 1.