States Reach Settlement Agreement with Uber over Data Breach

All 50 states and the District of Columbia have reached an agreement with ride-sharing company Uber Technologies, Inc. to address the company’s one-year delay in reporting a data breach to its affected drivers.

Uber learned in November 2016 that hackers had gained access to some personal information that Uber maintains about its drivers. Uber tracked down the hackers and obtained assurances that the hackers deleted the information. However, Uber failed to report the breach in a timely manner, waiting until November 2017 to report it.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says nationwide data breaches will continue to occur, and failure to report the loss of sensitive information in a timely manner further harms victims of the breach.

As part of the nationwide settlement, Uber has agreed to pay $148 million to the states. South Dakota will receive $573,488.83. In addition, Uber has agreed to strengthen its corporate governance and data security practices to help prevent a similar occurrence in the future.

The settlement between the state of South Dakota and Uber requires the company to: