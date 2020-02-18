State’s Attorney Dismissed as Prosecutor in Case Against Walworth County Auditor

A court hearing was held Tuesday in the case against Walworth County Auditor Rebecca Krein on a charge of not having public materials available during a commission meeting. Her attorney stated he thinks it is a conflict that Walworth County State’s Attorney James Hare advises county officials on what they can and cannot do in their official capacity, and that if there is a violation of that, Hare is now “trying to wear the other hat and prosecute them.” He requested that Hare be dismissed as prosecutor, and served Hare with a subpoena to appear as a material witness in the case. A court trial will be re-scheduled with another attorney representing the county to be appointed by the court.