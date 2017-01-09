State Wrestling Tournament Tickets Go on Sale in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – Class A State wrestling tickets will go on sale at the Riggs High School Athletic Office on Wednesday at 8 am. These are presale orders and tickets will be delivered at a later date.The last date to purchase tickets from the athletic office will be January 25th at 3 pm. All fans may also purchase their ticket during the EAST/WEST Wrestling Duals to be held at Riggs High School on January 21. The prices for the tickets are listed below.

Adult Tickets:

Reserve Ticket (All Tournament) $45.00

Student Tickets:

General Admission (All Tournament) $25.00

All single session tickets can be purchased at the door.