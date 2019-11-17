State Volleyball Officials Named

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota High School Activities Association has announced the officials who will be officiating the three State High School Volleyball Tournaments that will be held this Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Rapid City at the Rapid City Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Four of the officials named are from central South Dakota. Bev Ball and Angie Kinsley of Murdo will be officiating the Class B portion of the State tournament. And a third official, Sharon Ferry of Pierre will also work the Class B State Tournament. The fourth central South Dakota Official will be Tracy Dykstra of Kimball who will officiate the Class A State Tournament. The entire list of officials for the three tournaments can be found on the South Dakota High School Activities Association website. All Three State tournaments will be played simultaneously beginning at 1 pm mountain time on Thursdy.