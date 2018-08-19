State To Enforce Pre Contest Time Out

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota high school officials will be enforcing new rules on how to administer athletic contests to improve safety. The South Dakota High School Activities Association will require registered officials to hold “a pre-contest medical timeout” beginning this fall. The timeout will be a short meeting held at the start of the first athletic contest for administrators, officials and coaches to discuss emergency personnel and protocols. Association Assistant Executive Director John Krogstrand says the medical timeout formalizes the process already in place in many school districts across the state. He says the policy’s goal is to emphasize safety and minimize risk. Mitchell High School Activities Director Cory Aadland says the requirement provides structure so there aren’t assumptions about any emergency action plan.