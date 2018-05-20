State Tennis Tournament Wraps Up

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Sioux Falls Lincoln captured their 5th consecutive State Tennis tournament title as the 3 day tournament wrapped up Saturday in Rapid City. The Pierre Governor tennis team slipped to 15th in the final team standings. The Governors scored 127 points. Phil Adam lost in the consolation semi finals on Friday to be the final Governor player eliminated in the tournament. Lincoln scored 629 to beat out runner up Rapid City Stevens who had 502. Sam Dobbs of Sioux Falls Lincoln won the number 1 flight state champion. To view the results of the state tennis tournament log onto www.sddhsaa.com