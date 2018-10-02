State Tennis Tournament to Begin on Wednesday

PIERRE, S.D. – Due to the weather forecast in Rapid City and the high likelihood of play being moved indoors over the weekend (decreasing the number of courts from 24 to 7), and after mutual agreement from the participating schools, the State Girls Tennis Tournament will now begin on Wednesday, October 3rd in an attempt to avoid having to eliminate tournament matches. Matches will now begin at 3 pm in Rapid City. Thursday’s schedule for the tournament will depend on the weather. The Pierre Lady Governors will be taking part in the tournament.