State Sportscasters High School Basketball Poll

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Sportscasters High School Basketball poll has no new number 1 teams this week in any of the 3 classes of boys or 3 classes of girls polls. And there are 3 new teams in the poll’s, 1 in the boys and 2 in the girls ratings. 20 Sportscasters from across the state including Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher voted in the poll this week. The rankings were conducted by KSFY Television and KWSN Radio in Sioux Falls.
KWSN/KSFY Broadcasters Basketball Poll
Week #11
Boys
AA Boys
Record 1st Pts LW
1. SF O’Gorman (14-3) (19) 99 1
2. Brookings (15-2) (1) 81 3
3. Brandon Valley (14-3) 59 4
4. RC Stevens (11-5) 33 2
5. Huron (11-5) 27 5
Others
SF Washington (9-9) 1
A Boys
Record 1st Pts LW
1. Madison (14-3) (20) 100 1
2. Sioux Valley (16-2) 70 4
3. SF Christian (12-4) 57 2
4. St. Thomas More (13-5) 32 3
5. Vermillion (14-3) 17 NR
Others
Clark/Willow Lake (15-2) 9 Dell Rapids (12-6) 7 Tea Area (14-3) 4 Chamberlain (14-3) 4 Sisseton (14-4) 1
B Boys
Record 1st Pts LW
1. Bridgewater-Emery (16-0) (20) 100 1
2. Wolsey-Wessington (15-1) 71 4
3. Corsica-Stickney (14-2) 63 2
4. Langford Area (15-2) 41 3
5. Warner (14-4) 22 5
Others
Sully Buttes (13-3) 1 Chester Area (11-5) 1 Colome (14-3) 1 White River (12-4)
Girls
AA Girls
Record 1st Pts LW
1. Harrisburg (15-1) (20) 100 1
2. Brandon Valley (15-3) 64 2
3. Aberdeen Central (11-5) 56 4
4. SF Roosevelt (13-5) 48 5
5. SF Lincoln (12-7) 20 NR
Others
RC Stevens (12-4) 11 3 SF Washington (10-8) 1
A Girls
Record 1st Pts LW
1. St. Thomas More (17-0) (20) 100 1
2. Hamlin (18-0) 80 2
3. Lennox (17-1) 57 4
4. Belle Fourche (17-1) 35 5
5. Little Wound (16-2) 21 3
Others
McCook Central/Montrose (17-2) 4 Dell Rapids (14-4) 2 Webster Area (14-4) 1
B Girls
Record 1st Pts LW
1. Ethan (18-1) (20) 100 1
2. Sully Buttes (17-1) 76 2
3. Sanborn Central /Woonsocket (17-1) 64 3
4. Warner (17-2) 38 4
5. Faith (18-1) 10 NR
Others
Avon (16-2) 6 New Underwood (17-1) 4 DeSmet (15-3) 2
