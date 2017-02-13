State Sportscasters High School Basketball Poll

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Sportscasters High School Basketball poll has no new number 1 teams this week in any of the 3 classes of boys or 3 classes of girls polls. And there are 3 new teams in the poll’s, 1 in the boys and 2 in the girls ratings. 20 Sportscasters from across the state including Dakota Radio Group Sports Director Rod Fisher voted in the poll this week. The rankings were conducted by KSFY Television and KWSN Radio in Sioux Falls.

KWSN/KSFY Broadcasters Basketball Poll

Week #11

Boys

AA Boys

Record 1st Pts LW

1. SF O’Gorman (14-3) (19) 99 1

2. Brookings (15-2) (1) 81 3

3. Brandon Valley (14-3) 59 4

4. RC Stevens (11-5) 33 2

5. Huron (11-5) 27 5

Others

SF Washington (9-9) 1

A Boys

Record 1st Pts LW

1. Madison (14-3) (20) 100 1

2. Sioux Valley (16-2) 70 4

3. SF Christian (12-4) 57 2

4. St. Thomas More (13-5) 32 3

5. Vermillion (14-3) 17 NR

Others

Clark/Willow Lake (15-2) 9 Dell Rapids (12-6) 7 Tea Area (14-3) 4 Chamberlain (14-3) 4 Sisseton (14-4) 1

B Boys

Record 1st Pts LW

1. Bridgewater-Emery (16-0) (20) 100 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington (15-1) 71 4

3. Corsica-Stickney (14-2) 63 2

4. Langford Area (15-2) 41 3

5. Warner (14-4) 22 5

Others

Sully Buttes (13-3) 1 Chester Area (11-5) 1 Colome (14-3) 1 White River (12-4)

Girls

AA Girls

Record 1st Pts LW

1. Harrisburg (15-1) (20) 100 1

2. Brandon Valley (15-3) 64 2

3. Aberdeen Central (11-5) 56 4

4. SF Roosevelt (13-5) 48 5

5. SF Lincoln (12-7) 20 NR

Others

RC Stevens (12-4) 11 3 SF Washington (10-8) 1

A Girls

Record 1st Pts LW

1. St. Thomas More (17-0) (20) 100 1

2. Hamlin (18-0) 80 2

3. Lennox (17-1) 57 4

4. Belle Fourche (17-1) 35 5

5. Little Wound (16-2) 21 3

Others

McCook Central/Montrose (17-2) 4 Dell Rapids (14-4) 2 Webster Area (14-4) 1

B Girls

Record 1st Pts LW

1. Ethan (18-1) (20) 100 1

2. Sully Buttes (17-1) 76 2

3. Sanborn Central /Woonsocket (17-1) 64 3

4. Warner (17-2) 38 4

5. Faith (18-1) 10 NR

Others

Avon (16-2) 6 New Underwood (17-1) 4 DeSmet (15-3) 2