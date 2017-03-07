State Senate Sends Bill Allowing Guns in Capitol to Governor

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A bill that would allow people to bring guns into the state Capitol is headed to Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

The Senate voted 19-15 Monday to approve the bill, which would allow people who have an enhanced permit to bring concealed handguns into the Capitol if they register beforehand with security.

GOP Sen. Jim Stalzer, the main Senate sponsor, says most active shooter situations occur in gun-free zones. Republican Sen. Arthur Rusch, an opponent, says he doesn’t think the Capitol building is the place for guns.

Daugaard has he would veto the bill, which didn’t receive the two-thirds support required for a potential veto override.

There are no metal detectors or other security checks at the Capitol entrances to enforce the current prohibition on most people carrying guns in the building.