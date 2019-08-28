State Sen. Cronin resigns in District 23; Noem appoints Rep. Lake to fill vacancy

Cronin has represented District 23 in the State Senate since 2017. He currently serves as Vice Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, a position he has held since the beginning of this year. From 2009-2017, Cronin served in the South Dakota House of Representatives where he was Assistant Majority Leader from 2011 until 2015. From 2015 until 2017, he chaired the House Appropriations Committee.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to represent District 23 in our statehouse,” said Cronin. “I’ve realized that I need to take a step back and focus my time on my family, health, and career.”

Legislative District 23 includes several counties in the north central part of South Dakota.

Upon Cronin’s resignation, Governor Kristi Noem announced she has appointed current Representative John Lake to fill the District 23 vacancy in the State Senate. Lake, a farmer and rancher, has served in the House since 2017.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity to continue serving the people of my community and district in Pierre,” said Lake. “I look forward to working with other Senators and Governor Noem to make South Dakota a safer, stronger state.”

Noem said she will seek public input in filling the District 23 vacancy.

“It’s important that District 23 continues to be represented by service-first people who are willing to tackle big things for their communities,” said Noem. “I look forward to collaborating with folks in District 23 to find a qualified, dedicated public servant to serve in this capacity.”

Those wishing to be considered for the House vacancy, or to offer nominations, should email Rachel Graves at Rachel.Graves@state.sd.us. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, telephone number, and relevant background information. All nomination materials must be submitted by September 10.