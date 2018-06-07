State Reminds Producers of Dicamba Label Instructions

PIERRE, SD– The South Dakota Department of Agriculture reminds farmers to read and follow all label instructions when applying agricultural products, including dicamba products.

The SDDA is using the federal label for use in the state for Engenia, Fexapan and Xtendimax with Vapor Grip technology herbicides. Per the label, these products are restricted use products, meaning the applicator must be a certified private or commercial applicator to purchase and apply the products. All persons applying the products must also complete a dicamba-specific training and examination. Documentation of completion of the training and examination will be required to purchase these products.

“We appreciate the effort that producers and applicators put forth to keep up with label requirements,” said secretary of agriculture, Mike Jaspers. “As a producer myself, I understand the time and energy that farmers put into their crop each season and realize the importance of having a productive growing season, while being responsible stewards and good neighbors.”

As with all products registered by the department, applicators are required to read and follow the label prior to and during application. The application of Engenia, Fexapan, and Xtendimax must be completed between sunrise and sunset when wind speeds are from 3-10 mph at boom height. Applications can occur until the R1 growth stage of the soybean crop, also known as beginning bloom.

Applicators are required to maintain records of each application; records are required to be completed at the end of each day of application. Tank mix information must be printed and stapled to the spray record to verify the applicator referenced the website no more than seven days prior to application. The labeled tank mix information and allowable nozzles are available on the manufactures’ websites.

More information on dicamba products and label requirements can be found on the SDDA’s website.