State Prison inmate serving time for a 2nd Degree Murder charge from Mellette County dies following extended illness

State prison inmate Lorenzo Benallie has died following an extended illness unrelated to COVID-19.

Benallie, age 44, passed away May 31 in a comfort care setting at the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls. The comfort care setting allows a terminally ill inmate to receive palliative care within the correctional environment while providing for respect and dignity during the end-of-life experience.

Benallie was serving a life sentence for second-degree murder from Mellette County.