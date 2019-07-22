State Prison Inmate Ronald Demand Placed on Escape Status
|State prison inmate Ronald Demand has been placed on escape status.
Demand failed to return to the Sioux Falls Community Work Center from his work release jobsite on July 20.
Demand, age 48, is 5-feet-11 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.
He is serving a 9-year, 9-month sentence with 5 years suspended from Lincoln County for grand theft and a 4-year, 9-month sentence with 1 year suspended from Minnehaha County for grand theft.
If you see Demand or know of his whereabouts, contact law enforcement.
Failure to return from a work assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.