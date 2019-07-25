State Prison Inmate Arvis Lewis Placed on Escape Status
|State prison inmate Arvis Lewis has been placed on escape status.
Lewis failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center following his work release shift on July 24.
Lewis is a Native American male, age 33. He is 6-feet-3 inches tall and weighs approximately 225 lbs.
Lewis is serving a 9-year, 1-month, 20-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Roberts County.
Contact law enforcement if you see Lewis or know of his whereabouts.
Failure to return following assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.