State Prison Inmate Arvis Lewis Placed on Escape Status

Lewis failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center following his work release shift on July 24.

Lewis is a Native American male, age 33. He is 6-feet-3 inches tall and weighs approximately 225 lbs.

Lewis is serving a 9-year, 1-month, 20-day sentence for possession of a controlled substance out of Roberts County.

Contact law enforcement if you see Lewis or know of his whereabouts.

Failure to return following assignment constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.