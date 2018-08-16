State Penitentiary Inmate Sentenced for Aggravated Assault Against a Department of Corrections Employee

A 26-year-old South Dakota State Penitentiary inmate will serve more prison time after assaulting a department of corrections employee last fall (Oct. 2017).

A judge sentenced Kevin Christopher Tripp to 30 years on an aggravated assault against a department of corrections employee charge, and two years for assault by an inmate, intentionally causing contact with bodily fluids or human waste. The judge suspended 20 years of the 30 year sentence, which will run after Tripp’s current sentence.