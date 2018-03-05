State Officials Warn of Deteriorating Conditions

PIERRE, S.D. – Officials with the South Dakota Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety and the South Dakota Highway Patrol are warning motorists that conditions across central and eastern South Dakota are continuing to deteriorate and are asking motorists if they must travel, to do so during daylight hours.

No Travel Advisories are posted on many highways as roadways are snow-packed and icy. Heavy snow and strong winds gusting upwards of 50 mph, are making safe travel nearly impossible.

Winter maintenance continues in areas where it’s safe to do so, but as night falls and winter maintenance activities are suspended, travel will become nearly impossible for the eastern half of the state, especially east of the James River Valley and the I-29 corridor.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning until 6 p.m. CST, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, for several counties in northwestern, north central and central South Dakota. Winter weather warnings and advisories are in place for other areas of the state.

Motorists are encouraged to check conditions at www.safetravelusa.com/sd or by calling 511 before travelling Monday or Tuesday.