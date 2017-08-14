State Mens and Womens Golf Champions Decided Sunday

BRANDON, S.D. – Tom Vining and Megan Mingo won titles as the South Dakota Men’s and Women’s Amatuer Golf Tournament championships wrapped up on a soggy day in Brandon at the Brandon Country Club. Mingo fired a three round total 218 to claim a five stroke victory over Karli Trautman Clear Lake to win the Women’s State Amatuer title. MIngo was 3 under par for the tournament. Former Pierre State Champion golfer Katie Bartlett finished third with a 54 hole score 224. Another former Pierre State Champion, Karissa Guthrie finished 9th with a 235 score. There were a total of 19 golfers competing in the tournament. In the Men’s State Amateur tournament, Sioux Falls native Tom Vining fired a three round total 204 and defeated Aaron Licktieg by two strokes. Andrew Welk of Aberdeen was three strokes back to finish third in the tournament that featured 96 golfers. Colman Caldwell of Chamberlain fired a three round total of 217 to tie for 22nd in the tournament.