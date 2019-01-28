State Media High School Basketball Poll

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Poll for the week of Jan. 28 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, the team’s record, points received and ranking in the previous poll. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Boys

Class AA

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln (23) 10-0 115 1

2. Brandon Valley 9-2 91 4

3. Sioux Falls O’Gorman 8-5 59 2

4. Yankton 11-3 43 3

5. Sioux Falls Roosevelt 7-4 22 RV

Receiving votes: Stevens 13, Harrisburg 1, Huron 1.

Class A

1. Tea Area (23) 13-1 115 1

2. St. Thomas More 11-1 82 3

3. SF Christian 12-1 77 2

4. Red Cloud 11-2 36 4

5. Pine Ridge 10-3 16 5

Receiving votes: Tiospa Zina 13, Dakota Valley 6.

Class B

1. White River (10) 12-1 99 1

2. Clark/Willow Lake (10) 10-1 95 2

3. Bridgewater-Emery (3) 11-2 82 3

4. Viborg-Hurley 11-1 32 RV

5. Sully Buttes 10-2 22 4

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 6, Arlington 3, Timber Lake 3, Warner 3.

Girls

Class AA

1. Harrisburg (15) 11-1 100 3

2. Sioux Falls O’Gorman (6) 12-2 95 1

3. Brandon Valley 9-3 62 2

4.Sioux Falls Lincoln (2) 9-4 45 RV

5. Stevens 10-3 29 4

Receiving votes: Brookings 14.

Class A

1. Lennox (21) 12-1 112 1

2. Winner (2) 13-0 91 2

3. West Central 11-0 67 T-5

4. Belle Fourche 13-1 31 T-5

5. McCook Central/Montrose 12-1 21 4

Receiving votes: Vermillion 14, St. Thomas More 8, Sioux Falls Christian 1.

Class B

1. Ethan (23) 12-0 115 1

2. Warner 12-2 79 2

3. De Smet 12-1 69 3

4. Corsica-Stickney 12-1 49 4

5. Faith 13-0 30 5

Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 2, Avon 1.