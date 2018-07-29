State Legion Championship Tournament Begins Wednesday in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. – The 2018 State American Legion Championship Baseball Tournament begins on Wednesday, August 1st and runs through Sunday, August 5th. This is the first State Legion tournament to be held in Pierre since 2008 and will be the first to be played in the newly renovated Hyde Stadium. Defending state champion Pierre Post 8 will play its first game of the tournament on Wednesday, August 1st at approximately 7:00 PM against Yankton. Games begin for the first session of the day at 10:00 AM on Wednesday and Thursday with the evening session beginning around 5:00 PM. For more information on the tournament visit www.post8basball.com. Here are the first Round Pairings for the tournament on Wednesday.

10 am Mitchell vs. Brandon Valley

12:30 pm approx. Sioux Falls east vs. Renner

4:30 pm Rapid City Post 22 vs. Brookings

7 pm approx. Yankton vs. Pierre