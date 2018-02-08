State lawmakers reject push to extend legislative terms

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers have rejected a plan that would have asked voters to double their current two-year terms in office.

The House State Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to defeat the resolution. Republican Rep. Chris Karr, the sponsor, says it would strengthen the legislative branch and build the continuity of knowledge in the Legislature.

The proposed constitutional change would have extended lawmakers’ terms from two years to four. It would have also staggered when lawmakers would be elected and altered how South Dakota’s 8-year term limits would have been applied to currently serving lawmakers.

Republican Rep. David Lust, who opposed the constitutional amendment, says the current two-year cycle keeps lawmakers accountable.