State Junior Golf Tournament Wraps Up at Hillsview Golf Course

PIERRE, S.D. – The 41st annual South Dakota Golf Association Junior State Tournament wrapped up two days of golfing at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre on Tuesday. In the boys 16-18 division tournament, Jack Lundin of Sioux Falls led from start to finish with a second round 69 and two round total of 145 to finish 7 strokes ahead of runner up Ben Daane of Rapid City. Pierre golfer Carter Karst fired a second round 82 for a two round total 164 and tied for 27th. Sawyer Lee and Tyler Swensen finished tied for 41st with two round totals of 188. Grady Klundt of Pierre had a two round total of 192 and Thomas Kropp finsihed with 236 score. In the girls 16-18 division tournament, Shannon McCormick and Reese Jansa tied for the top spot with two round totals 169. McCormick fired an 81 on Tuesday while Jansa came in with a 79. Erin Moncur of Miller fired a 91 to finish with a two round total 180 and an 11th place finish.

In the boys 14-15 division tournament, Jack Hilggenberg of Sioux Falls led from start to finish with a second round 72 and two round total 146. He finished one shot ahead of Luke Horner of Sioux Falls who had a 73. And in the girls 14-15 division tournament, Mayia Muller of Beresford led from start to finish as she had a second round 90 and had a two stroke victory over runner up Bryn Huber of Huron who had a second round 83. Ellie Jo Simpson of Pierre had a 92 on the second day and closed out the tournament with a two round total 185.