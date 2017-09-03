State Horseshoe Tournament Held in Pierre

PIERRE, S.D. -The 2017 South Dakota State horseshoe tournament was held at THE Griffin Park horseshoe pits in Pierre over the weekend.

On Saturday it was the doubles tournament. There were two classes. In the A class the tournament champions were Billy Markwed (Midland) and Vine Marks, Sr. (Sisseton), 2nd place was Carl Chambers (Blunt) and Steve Hofland (Elk Point), and 3rd place was Carlene Barber (Pierre) and Macey Chambers (Mitchell, formerly of Blunt).

In the B class winning 1st place was Galen Minske (Huron) and Sheldon Struble (Belle Fourche), 2nd place was Crystal Walton (Dell Rapids) and Tanner Steineke (Sioux Falls), 3rd place was Aaron Sestak (Spearfish) and BC Struble (Buffalo), and 4th place was Bryce Chambers (Blunt) and Logan Chambers (Blunt).

On Sunday it was the singles tournament. Pitching in the morning were the ladies, juniors, cadets, and elders. Their results are as follows:

Ladies A Class – there was a 3 way tie for 1st place so a playoff took place. The Ladies State Champion is Pat Stumpf (Custer), 2nd place Carlene Barber (Pierre), and 3rd place Julie Kluck (Belle Fourche).

Ladies B Class – 1st place Dee Robinson (Sioux Falls), 2nd place Crystal Walton (Dell Rapids), and 3rd place Wendi Harris (Sioux Falls)

Junior Boys – State Champion going undefeated is Logan Chambers (Blunt), 2nd place Aiken Crowley (St. Onge)

Cadets – State Champion is Chace Humphrey (Pierre)

Elders A Class – State Champion is Roland Kleinschmidt (Harrold), 2nd place Vine Marks, Sr. (Sisseton), and 3rd place Carl Chambers (Blunt)

Elders B Class – 1st place Laverne Wipf (Madison), 2nd place Berditte Finton (Sioux Falls), and 3rd place Chuck Humphrey (Pierre)

Pitching in the afternoon were the Men’s Classes. Their results are as follows:

Mens A Class – State Champion going undefeated is Thomas Lee (Ridgeview), 2nd place Owen Tin Cup (Pierre), and 3rd place Kurt Whaley (Sioux Falls)

Mens B Class – 1st place Kee Lee (Ridgeview), 2nd place Bryce Chambers (Blunt), and 3rd place Steve Hofland (Elk Point)

Mens C Class – 1st place Tom Dagel (Watertown), 2nd place BC Struble (Buffalo), and 3rd place (Aaron Sestak (Spearfish)

Mens D Class – 1st place Tanner Steineke (Sioux Falls), 2nd place Galen Minske (Huron), 3rd place Jon Kleinschmit (Mitchell)