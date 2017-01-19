State Hoop Shoot Provides Two Youth from Pierre as Champions

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Elks Lodge hosted the State Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Shooting contest Saturday in Pierre and two Pierre youth won their age divisions. Hadley Hart finished first in the 9 and under girls divison making 14 of 25 free throws to win the competion. The other Pierre youth who won their age division was Dani Frost who made 18 of 25 and then 5 more to win the girls 12-13 age division. Other winners in the boys 8-9 division was jackson Wadworth of Watertown who made 21 of 25. Wesley Wittler of the Pierre Lodge was second with 17 of 25 free throws made. Hamtyn Heinz of Huron won the girls 10-11 division with 16 of 25 made plus 3 more. Reese Tewilleger of Pierre made 12 of 25 to finish 4th. In the boys 10-11 division, Kohen Kranz of Watertown made 17 of 25 to edge out Spencer Easland of Pierre who made 16 of 25. And Jackson Noem of Watertwon won the boys 12-13 division when he sunk 23 of 25 free throws. Micheal Boddicker of the Pierre Lodge made 18 of 25 to finish third. Hart and Frost, along with the other division winners advance to the Regional Finals Hoop Shoot in Rapid City on March 10-11. The winners in the Region competition will advance to the National Finals Hoop Shoot in Chicago in April.