State Historical Society selling Sully County land

The South Dakota State Historical Society is selling 97.5 acres of land located on Lake Oahe in Sully County. The public auction will be held at the Sully County Courthouse in Onida on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m. The Office of School and Public Lands is handling the sale.

In 1928, Agnes Whitlock of Gettysburg donated 160 acres of land in Sully County for the benefit of the State Historical Society. The land was diminished to approximately 97.5 acres through a taking by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as part of the Oahe Project. In 2015, the state legislature authorized the State Historical Society to sell the land. The State Constitution requires that public land be sold at no less than its appraised value, and the funds be deposited with the state treasurer in the permanent trust fund for the benefit and use of the State Historical Society.

“Agnes Whitlock gave the State Historical Society a fantastic gift 90 years ago,” said Jay D. Vogt, director of the State Historical Society. “She wanted to make sure our state’s history was preserved, and the State Historical Society carries on that legacy. Her gift will help us continue our work.”

Appraised as pasture land at $107,000, the property has a spectacular view of the Missouri River. For more information call the Office of School and Public Lands, 605-773-3303 or visit http://sdpubliclands.com/Land%20Sales/SullyCounty.html.