State Historical Society seeks help in documenting COVID-19 in South Dakota

The South Dakota State Historical Society in Pierre is seeking assistance in documenting how the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis is affecting people in South Dakota.

South Dakotans are encouraged to submit their electronic writings, photos, artwork, short audio or video clips and other materials to the State Historical Society-Archives. A special digital submission page has been created on the State Historical Society website to make it easier for people to donate their items. Go to history.sd.gov/archives/covid19.aspx.

“It is important to capture the ways we are experiencing this event, whether they be stories of loss and tragedy or stories of resilience, grace, and helpfulness,” said state archivist Chelle Somsen. “Future generations will thank you for sharing a part of your lives with them.”

The State Historical Society has collected items documenting South Dakota’s history since statehood in 1889. Everyday activities, life-changing events, triumphs, and achievements are all recorded in the oral histories, newspaper articles, films, diaries, photographs, books, and artifacts that make up the society’s collections.

For more information, contact the State Historical Society-Archives at 605-773-3804 or visit history.sd.gov/archives.