State High School Wrestling Tournament Begins Today

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor wrestling team will be seeking their third straight state team championship and fifth in a six-year run as the State High School Wrestling Tournament begins tomorrow in Sioux Falls in the Denny Sanford Premier Center. Pierre qualified 13 wrestlers from the Region 3A Tournament a week ago, 11 of which will be seeded in the top eight of their respective weight classes. Three of those 11 will go in as overall #1 seeds, including Lincoln Turman (113), Michael Lusk (132) and Spencer Sarringar (195), along with two #2 seeds in William Turman (120) and Aric Williams (145). The Turman brothers and Lusk all return to this year’s tournament as champions from a year ago, with William Turman going for his third straight individual title.

Philip Area is expected to contend for the Class B team title along with Canton and Beresford/Alcester-Hudson. The two tournaments will be combined over the next two days. Stanley County has a total of 5 wrestlers qualfied for the State B tournament including defending state B champion Luke Henninger, who is seeded 3rd this year at 126. Tournament coverage with three reports per hour on Friday and Saturday, as well as live coverage of all the championship matches Saturday evening, can be heard on 1060 AM/107.1 FM KGFX and drgnews.com. The tournament begins at 10 am with the first reports scheduled after 11 am.